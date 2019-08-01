Sheriff Brett V.P. Mason of Le Sueur County announced today the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2019.
Sheriff Mason proudly announced that the MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 $600 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.
The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, will spread the awards around geographically and pay attention to financial need. Awards will be announced by Dec. 28. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories: mandated POST Skills Program; in the second year of a two-year law enforcement program; in the third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
Applications are available from a local sheriff’s office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.