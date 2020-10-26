The fifth annual Chilifest 2020 will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Le Center American Legion Post No. 108 at 97 S. Park Ave., Le Center.
This event is supporting local veterans, service members and families. It is $10 at the door — military members free with DD214 of military ID. Drive-up orders available. Look for designated parking. There will also be a silent auction.
The third annual Dart Tournament will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. The School Yard Draw is Nov. 20 and has a $15 entry fee, plus a $5 optional bounty entry fee. The Blind Draw is Saturday, Nov. 21 with a signup deadline Nov. 20 to to ensure the number of participants stay within COVID-19 capacity limits. The Blind Draw has a $25 entry fee with $10 going straight to donation. Another $5 bounty entry fee is optional.
Following CDC guidelines, masks are required and will be enforced. If you are feeling sick, stay home. Organizers ask guests to social distance the best they can.
If you or your group are intested in volunteering or donating, contact Angie at 507-934-3446. If you or your group is interested in competing in Chilifest, contact Angie by emailing southcentralfrg@gmail.com.