With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
The Red Cross national blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year in at least six years. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23:
November 1, 2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive, Le Sueur.
November 5, 2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato.
November 11, 2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Minnesota State University Student Union Mankato, 117 Centennial Student Union, Mankato.
November 12, 2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive, Mankato.
November 15, 2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 97 S. Park Ave., Le Center.
November 15, 2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Snell Motors, 1900 Madison Ave., Mankato.
November 15, 2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St., Mankato.
November 15, 2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 540 7th St., Lafayette.
November 17, 2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato.
November 19, 2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato.
November 22, 2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St., Courtland.
November 23, 2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Public School, 400 6th St., Cleveland.
November 23, 2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.