Le Sueur-Henderson Public School District will be providing a second opportunity to participate in the Truth in Taxation presentation on Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Hilltop Elementary (Media Center).
The public will be given time and encouraged to ask questions and provide comments on the school levy process. The location listed on the proposed individual tax statements had not been updated for the new board meeting location at the Middle School/High School and we want to make sure all of our area residents have a chance to attend. If you have any questions please contact the District Office at (507) 665-4600.