The Le Sueur County News will feature in article in the Jan. 6 edition with the biggest stories of 2020, based partially on website statistics and partially on your votes.
The top 20 stories have the year have been selected based on views, and now we're asking voters to narrow it down to the top 10. To vote, go to lesueurcountynews.com, and at the top of the page, click on the banner that reads "Vote now on 2020's Top 10 stories in the Le Sueur County News." You will have the option to select your top 1-10 from a drop-down list of 20.