Kids Club, presented by LS-H Community Education, is a before and after school care program designed to provide a safe, positive, and enriching environment with age appropriate activities for preschoolers to grade five. Activities include, but are not limited to: arts and crafts, reading STEM activities, team building games, and fun.
The program is housed at Park Elementary, where we utilize the school’s gym, cafeteria, media center, classrooms, and the playground. To learn more about Kids Club including rates and our caring staff, contact Cheri Youngren at cyoungren@isd2397.org or call (507) 665-4620.