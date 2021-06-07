Mitch Thune began donating blood in high school and never realized that he would become a blood recipient himself one day, needing many blood transfusions after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. At just 24 years old, Mitch died from the disease. In his memory, family, friends and the local community are invited to remember Mitch's giving spirit by rolling up a sleeve and giving the gift of life.
The latest Le Sueur Community Blood Drive will be July 6, 2021 from noon to 6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive, Le Sueur. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Kay at 612-298-3478.