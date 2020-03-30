During the COVID-19 pandemic, Le Sueur County wants to remind the communities it serves that mental health crisis services remain available through Horizon Homes, Inc. The organization has implemented temporary practices to ensure staff and the clients they serve are safe.
The Mobile Crisis Team is available through Telehealth connections, making it possible for individuals to access a Mobile Crisis staff member 24 hours per day, seven days per week, without having to leave their home.
If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call Horizon Homes South Central Crisis Center at 507-344-0621. Other mental health resource contacts: Le Sueur County Human Services at 507-357-8228 (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. -4 p.m. on Friday); local on-call after office hours at 507-357-4440; Regional Crisis Line and Mobile Crisis Team 24/7 at 877-399-3040; warm line at 651-288-0400 or text “Support” to 85511; National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255); Crisis Lifeline by texting MN to 741741; SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 CDC website: cdc.gov/mentalhealth.