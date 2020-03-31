For needs that cannot be met through friends, family, and or neighbors, Le Sueur County opened a phone line on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 to assist their residents in filling essential needs i.e. food or medications when all other avenues fail.
The Le Sueur County essential needs request phone line is 507-357-8396, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The phone line has been set up to assist the public who are under quarantine or self-isolation or for prevention of illness for high susceptibility due to COVID-19. If you are able to meet your needs with assistance of family and friends, the county still encourages you to continue to do so.
Check for important updates on COVID-19 at the Le Sueur County website www.co.le-sueur.mn.us “News Flash section – COVID-19 Update.” Updates can also be found on the Emergency Management and Public Health Facebook pages, as well as through outlets like Le Sueur County News.