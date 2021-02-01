The latest Le Sueur Community Blood Drive will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 from noon to 6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive, Le Sueur. For information and appointments, call Kay at 612-298-3478.
Give blood in Le Sueur
