The Le Sueur County WIC program (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) is open for current participants and new participants.
To reach the Le Sueur County WIC program, call 507-357-8246. Families can find the phone number for other WIC programs by calling 1-800-942-4030. Due to social distancing, WIC has changed the way services are delivered. The Le Sueur County WIC Program has implemented phone and video chat WIC appointments instead of in-person visits.
In 2019, WIC changed from a paper voucher to a card, similar to an EBT- style card. WIC participants can continue to use this WIC Card in stores.
We are also hearing of social media reports with inaccurate information about WIC. The best source of information about current WIC services is the Minnesota WIC website www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/index.html and the Le Sueur County WIC Program.
WIC is a health and nutrition program and provides a variety of healthy foods! WIC staff can answer nutrition and breastfeeding questions, and refer to other resources.
WIC provides services to women who have recently had a baby or who are pregnant and to infants and children until their 5th birthday. WIC wants families to know that if they have had changes in income due to COVID19 or if they participate in Medical Assistance, SNAP, or other programs, they may be eligible. To learn more see the Minnesota WIC website or call 507-357-8246.