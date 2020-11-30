A free food distribution for those in need of food or newly struggling to make ends meet, due to the COVID-19 crisis, is being held Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive, Le Sueur.
The event is being hosted by the Le Sueur Food Shelf (LSFS) and Le Sueur County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) with food provided from the COVID Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
CFAP is an assistance program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program provides vital assistance to producers of agricultural commodities and channels food to food banks, community, tribal and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
"In November, we only served 376 households, so this time we hope to distribute all 500 boxes of food," said Gaylon Moody, the LSFS President.
A box containing produce, dairy and meat will be distributed safely through a drive-up model. Food will be loaded into trunks by volunteers who will maintain social distance. No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants such as the ages of individuals in each household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked.