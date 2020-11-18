Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason along with the Mounted Posse and The Sheriff’s Youth Project have come together to launch a new project, Believe in the Magic of Christmas.
This year the Sheriff’s Office and co-organizers are providing an opportunity for our community to come together and spread a little Christmas Magic for a very deserving family. Please provide a homemade or purchased Christmas ornament to place on the tree in our lobby. The decorated tree will be gifted to a deserving family before Christmas.
Hang your ornament on the tree between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2. You are also welcome to mail in your ornament; the Sheriff’s Office lobby is open 24 hours at the Le Sueur County Justice Center, 435 E. Derrynane St., Le Center.
Let the magic begin.