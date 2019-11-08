Monday, Nov. 11, Tri-City United High School in Montgomery will be hosting a Veterans Day program starting at 12:30 p.m.
This program will be open to all area veterans and the public. Parking is available in the new northwest lot next to the TCU High School Performing Arts Center.
Guest speaker is Dan Feehan. He served as an active duty soldier and completed two combat tours of duty in Iraq. Dan searched for roadside bombs and pursued those threatening Americans and Iraqis alike, earning the Bronze Star for Service, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, and the Ranger Tab.
Brian Mikel will emcee the program. Multiple musical selections by TCU students and staff.