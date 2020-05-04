10th Kevin Rojas  Kevin is easy to get along with. He is funny, happy go lucky, and a hard worker. Kevin’s personality just shines so bright in the classroom.  He  is courteous and responsible and makes a solid effort to complete quality work.  Kevin has a smile and greeting for you everytime you see him.  He is respectful towards teachers and his peers.  (No Picture Available--I will send one if I am able to get one.)

Load comments