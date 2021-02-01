Minnesota Farm Bureau and Minnesota State Fair work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by the president of the State Fair, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Governor of Minnesota.
Minnesota Farm Bureau honors Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 150 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in agricultural production. A commemorative certificate signed by the Governor of Minnesota, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Applications can be found by going to fbmn.org or by calling Dennis Schmidt at 507-276-2002 or Krista Doering @ 507-317-1782. The deadline for applications is March 1.