Cambria, the leading family-owned American-made natural stone producer,lit its Le Sueur facility blue in solidarity with colorectal cancer awareness in support of the American Cancer Society from March 5-12.
The facility, located at 31496 Cambria Ave. can be seen from the highway where residents could drive by and see the brightly lit plant for one week. Cambria will be joining other Minnesota companies going blue (#BlueforCRC) and is just one of the many initiatives the brand takes to support important causes, from health to philanthropy and more.