Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School will host a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11.
At this program, the school district will be honoring all LS-H alumni currently serving (active) in the military. The district has a list of those active in the military, but need the community's help in updating it.
If you have a son/daughter or know of an LS-H alumni currently serving in one of the military branches, call Bonnie Davig at 665-5802 with their name, military branch and year of graduation, if known.