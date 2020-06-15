Here are the seniors graduating with distinction, graduating with high honors, and the honor seniors from Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School 2020.
With distinction are Charles Tesch, Seth Hardel, Brandon Stolley, John Becker, Alexandria Quertin, Lauren Gregersen, Keely Olness, Callie Miller, Gretchen Dwyer.
High honors are Mariah Hummel, Ethan Steiger, Hayli Flores, Mitchel Casperson, Noah Koller, Erin Schultz, Tanner Hartmann, Matthew Skelly, Hunter Reasor, Charles Weick, Trace Edmondson.
Honor seniors are Hannah Oestreich, Abigail Kolter, Timothy Kulzer, Xerxes Machtemes, Katrina Lieske, Kyle Thelemann, Alexander Siepka, Abraham Lopez, Julio Alvarez, Grace McDonald, Thomas Gupton, Daniel Pfarr, Justin Rabaey, Tristen O'Brien, Joel Berglund, Morgan Goettlicher.