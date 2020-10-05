Henderson Roadhaus presents the ninth annual Ladies Night/Toy Drive for Santa’s Helpers of Sibley County, Friday Nov. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the Henderson Event Center.
All proceeds will help Santa’s Workshop. A two-day program that helps low-income families and military veterans during the holiday season. The workshop is held at The American Lutheran Church in Gaylord on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9. If you live in Sibley County, reach out to santashelpersibleycounty@gmail.com for an application.
The Ladies Night/Toy Drive event will follow the CDC Guidelines for Covid to hold this Event. Any questions, contact hendersonevents011@gmail.com.
Thirty-five home-based businesses will have their goods set up in the Event Center, while area Henderson Businesses will also participate in this event. There will be drawings, samples and giveaways.
If you bring a Toy or cash donation to the event you will receive a 20% coupon to any business in the event center. Donations of money can be mailed to Santa’s Helpers of Sibley County, PO Box 266, Henderson MN 56044. Donations boxes and jars will be found at Sibley County businesses starting November 1st. Businesses will be listed on the event's Facebook page.