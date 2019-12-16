Each year, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office teams up with Le Sueur County Department of Human Services and the Salvation Army to host a Shop with a Cop event.
This year, the event took place on Dec. 11. The event started at Hill Spring Church in New Prague where approximately 20 children received their gifts from Santa. Each child received gifts for themselves and gifts to take home to their families. They also received a meat bundle to share with their families as well. Once they received their gifts, the children were transported to the Hill Spring Church in New Prague where their fellowship assisted the children in wrapping their gifts and enjoyed a meal.
Sheriff Mason stated: “I couldn’t be more proud of this event. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s a situation where we can build better relationships within the community. On behalf of the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office we would like to thank the officers from each of the police departments who volunteered to be a part of this event. This event could not have succeeded without the support of all of our law enforcement in Le Sueur County. We would also like to thank our special sponsors who help make this event possible: KCHK, Sheriff’s Youth Project of Le Sueur County (SYP), Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, Odenthal Meats, Dominos-New Prague, New Prague Sportsman’s Club, Ace Hardware of New Prague and other organizations and private donors."