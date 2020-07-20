The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota pageant will be having a drive-thru craft kit distribution at Memorial Park in Montgomery 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 24.
The bag contains the following Czech heritage crafts: a golden pig ornament, a hedgehog ornament for Easter, an Easter egg, a clothespin mushroom decoration, a Czech bead bracelet, a Czech flag magnet, a Czech/Slovak Flag bookmark, a Czech dough ornament and an activity book.
Each kit contains the items needed to complete the craft, directions and a little history behind each item. One free bag will be distributed per family. If unable to pick up a kit during the provided time, feel free to contact us after the distribution at 507-364-7696 to arrange a time to pick up.