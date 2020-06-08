Residents can feel good about giving back by donating blood at upcoming Le Sueur and Le Center blood drives.
The first is on Thursday, June 25 at Le Sueur Community Center.
"Many people want to give back to the community but may not have a lot of time to volunteer," a release stated. "In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification."
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation. Every presenting donor will also receive a free t-shirt while supplies last that day.
Another Red Cross blood drive will be held on June 30 from noon to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Club in Le Center.
Appointments are needed for both drives. If you made an appointment with Red Cross at a previous drive, you should be receiving an email or call. If you would like to make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 ( 1-800-RED CROSS). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
"Working with COVD-19 and the rules, it is hard to work with walk ins," a Red Cross release said. "We will be working much like we did in the March blood drive."
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.