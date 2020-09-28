The Office of the Le Sueur County Election Administrator wishes to announce that absentee ballots are now available to the public for the Nov. 3 general election.
Voters are strongly encouraged to apply online for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you for the upcoming election(s). Online absentee ballot applications are currently available on the Minnesota Secretary of State website or Le Sueur County website.
Once you submit the application, the county will receive it electronically. Or if you prefer, you can contact Le Sueur County Elections at 507-357-2251 or cblaschko@co.le-sueur.mn.us and a paper absentee ballot application can be mailed/emailed to you.
Once the county receives the application (either electronically or by mail), a ballot will be mailed to you. Individuals may vote in person at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 88 South Park Ave, Le Center MN 56057. However, the courthouse is currently locked. Once you arrive at the courthouse, use the west doors, pick up the phone and someone will be able to assist you.
Hours for voting are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Fridays= from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Le Sueur County will have extended hours for voting on Saturday, Oct. 31 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 2 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
If you have any questions, call 507-357-8223.