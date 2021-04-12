Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason is excited to announce the office's 2021 Distracted Driving Slogan/Art Contest. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on roads, and it’s important to raise awareness. Don’t tempt fate, it can wait.
Sheriff Mason is inviting Le Sueur County children ages 8-14 to participate in the Sheriff's Office Facebook contest to help raise awareness of distracted driving. The slogan/artwork must be related to distracted driving and should be something creative and original. Make sure your artwork is emailed or mailed to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office by April 28.
Artwork will be posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page and displayed at the Justice Center. There will be a winner for each age group — 8-11 and 12-14. Winners will receive a pizza party for them and their family, along with a prize. The pizza party will be hosted by Sheriff Mason at the Le Sueur County Justice Center.
Make sure to visit the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for complete details of the contest.