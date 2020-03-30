Ridgeview Henderson Clinic and Ridgeview Winthrop Clinic will be temporarily closed, effective Monday, March 30. Patients may contact the Ridgeview Arlington and Gaylord clinics with health care questions, or visit https://hubs.ly/H0nZp990 for a list of other Ridgeview Clinic locations.
Free online COVID-19 screening services are available at https://hubs.ly/H0nZvcx0. When prompted to the payment section, enter the code COVID19 in the promo code section.
If you are ill, remain at home and contact your primary care provider if your symptoms don’t improve.
Questions about COVID-19? Call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline: 651-201-3920