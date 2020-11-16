A free food distribution for those in need of food or newly struggling to make ends meet, due to the COVID-19 crisis, is being held Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive, Le Sueur.
The event is hosted by the Le Sueur Food Shelf and Le Sueur County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) with food provided from the COVID Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
CFAP is an assistance program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program provides vital assistance to producers of agricultural commodities and channels food to food banks, community, tribal and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
“This is a resource for the whole community and especially for those needing a little extra help right now,” said Gaylon Moody, President of the Le Sueur Food Shelf. “If you are one of the many experiencing unexpected hardship due to the coronavirus crisis you are most welcome to participate in this program and learn more about other food resources available for people in this area.”
Pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy and meat will be distributed safely through a drive-up model. Food will be loaded into trunks by volunteers who will maintain social distance. No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants such as the ages of individuals in each household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked.