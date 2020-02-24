Ever wonder how foresters identify trees in winter months? A new workshop will take participants on a walk outside to learn the various ways to identify some of Minnesota's most common trees and invasive woody plants.
Summer identification focuses heavily on leaf structure; winter identification will focus more on persistent characteristics like branching, bark, buds, leaf scars and habitat.
This Winter Tree ID Class will be held at the Linnaeus Arboretum classroom at Gustavus Adolphus College on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. until noon. There will be some in classroom time, but most of the class will be outdoors. Come dressed for the weather. An optional trip to 7 Mile Creek to see the state record black cherry and black ash trees is available after class.
Register online at https://z.umn.edu/TreeIDStPeter.