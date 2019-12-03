The Le Sueur Area Healthcare Foundation recently presented $37,311 to Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center. The funds will be used to purchase a new dishwasher in the Nutrition Services Department, and to support the senior exercise program for Sunrise Plaza and the Nursing and Rehab Center.
“We are grateful for the Le Sueur Area Healthcare Foundation and all the work it does to secure a future for Ridgeview Le Sueur’s facility and the community members we serve,” said Pam Williams, vice president, Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center. “Through these donations we can continue to improve the facility and equipment needed to provide the highest quality of care.”