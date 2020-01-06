Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School January students of the month Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email Jan 6, 2020 Jan 6, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Eighth grade - Sam Gupton is a pleasure to have in class. He consistently completes high quality work and is respectful to everyone. Sam is always willing to share a smile. Becky Asleson Sixth grade - Kaiden Reinhardt is a wonderful student. He is always happy, helpful and caring. Kaiden leads by example and puts effort into everything he does. Becky Asleson Seventh grade - Brody Berndt is a kind young man who works hard, is helpful and kind to others. He strives for academic success and is a leader in the classroom and on the court/field. Becky Asleson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Asleson Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesLe Sueur council seat declared vacant after councilor is no show for monthsPanino and pizza sports bar Extra Innings opens in St. PeterHenderson council pushes for new K-5 school with $1 million infrastructure investmentImprovements to streets, parks and schools across the county are coming in 2020Janet "Jan" T MeyerRep. Hagedorn 'applauds' air strike against Iranian military leader; opponent Feehan 'alarmed' by escalationDr. John HobdayNo suspect arrested from string of early November car robberies; no incidents reported sinceLS-H, TCU and Cleveland boast athletic records in 2019Win is step back for Clipper girls Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 6 Ring the Bell Fitness Mon, Jan 6, 2020 Jan 6 Quilting Mon, Jan 6, 2020 Jan 6 T.O.P.S. Mon, Jan 6, 2020 Jan 6 Community Dinner Mon, Jan 6, 2020 Jan 6 God Wants You Well Bible Study Mon, Jan 6, 2020 Around the Web Ask Hub pt. II: How much pressure Bears GM Ryan Pace facing entering 2020? BenFred's weekly chat begins at 11 a.m. — submit Cards, Blues and STL sports questions now Wisconsin Badgers' WR Quintez Cephus declares for NFL draft Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson make red carpet debut at Golden Globes Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Le Sueur County News Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists