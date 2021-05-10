Alexandra and Paul Fraser, of Wadena, announce the birth of their son, Oswald Timothy Fraser. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21.25 inches long.
Grandparents are Don and Karen Fraser and Tim and Monica Collins.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Le Sueur County News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Alexandra and Paul Fraser, of Wadena, announce the birth of their son, Oswald Timothy Fraser. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21.25 inches long.
Grandparents are Don and Karen Fraser and Tim and Monica Collins.