The Minnesota Grocers Association announced the Silver Plate Award winners of its 2020 Bag Hunger Campaign contest, and Radermacher’s in Le Sueur was among those honored.
The contest is part of an annual statewide campaign that engages Minnesotans in the fight to bag hunger in their neighborhoods.
The 2020 Bag Hunger Campaign donated $19,000 to Second Harvest Heartland and hunger relief partners across the state. This year, the campaign raised over 1.7 million meals.
Since 2008, participants in the MGA’s hunger campaign programs have provided nearly 41 million meals to hungry Minnesotans.
The Bag Hunger Campaign brought together numerous retail members, vendor partners and community hunger relief partners. Participating stores and vendor locations offered multiple opportunities for consumers to contribute to the campaign. Some stores encouraged customers to donate grocery items in-store or round up their totals at the register, contributing the price difference to feed local families. Others prominently displayed the names of customers who donated money.
“The success of the Bag Hunger Campaign is driven by the exceptional efforts and generosity of our members, vendor partners, community food support agencies, and most significantly, Minnesota’s grocery customers,” said Jamie Pfuhl, MGA president.
The winners of the Silver Plate Awards created in-store displays that best depicted the campaign’s theme and were required to use a combination of in-store advertising and vendor products. Winning companies receive $1,000 to donate to the food charity of its choice.
Area winners were:
The Best Creative Partnership Silver Plates were awarded to a vendor and retailer who teamed up to create a display with central theme that educated consumers about the fight to end hunger. This year’s winning teams were Radermacher’s Fresh Market, Le Sueur; Post Consumer Brands, Lakeville; Coborn’s, Sauk Rapids; and Old Dutch Foods, Inc., Roseville.
As part of the program’s ongoing efforts to make meaningful impacts, participating companies were also given the chance to be awarded Campaign Champions and will receive $500 to donate to the food charity of its choice. Local winning companies were ALDI, Inc. and Faribault Foods, Inc., both of Faribault.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy has created a surge in hunger throughout Minnesota,” said Allison O’Toole. “More than ever Second Harvest Heartland and partner hunger relief organizations depend on the support of our communities to keep up with demand. Minnesota’s grocers, vendors, and their customers have proven that together, we can succeed in the fight to end hunger.”