QPR is a free, one-hour presentation sponsored by NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) that covers the three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide - Question, Persuade and Refer.
Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. QPR is the most widely taught gatekeeper training program in the United States, and more than one million adults have been trained in classroom settings in more than 48 states.
A QPR class will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Le Sueur County Justice Center, 550 Commerce Dr., in Le Center. For information, contact Jes at jkimpton@co.le-sueur.mn.us, or call NAMI Minnesota at 651-645-2948.