Hwy. 93 from Henderson to Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord remain closed due to flooding from last night’s torrential rains. Monday morning traveler’s should be prepared for detours.
Hwy. 93 motorists can use Hwy. 19 to access Henderson from Hwy. 169. Hwy. 19 motorists are detoured to Sibley County Roads 4 and 10.
Hwy. 19 will remain closed until the water recedes and repairs can be made. Hwy. 93 closed due to flooding from the Rush River and will remain closed until further notice.
Highways that remain closed:
• Hwy. 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord (closed July 25)
• Hwy. 93 south of Henderson (closed July 25)
Highways open:
• Hwy. 169 ramps to Lookout Drive in North Mankato (closed and opened July 25)
• Hwy. 22 between Mankato and St. Peter (closed and opened July 25)
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor the flood highway and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.