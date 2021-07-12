Elsa Lawrence, DNP, will begin seeing patients at Ridgeview Clinics in Le Sueur, beginning Monday, Sept. 6. Lawrence provides health and wellness care to people of all ages, including care for chronic conditions and acute illnesses, and has a special interest in geriatrics, women’s health and pediatrics.
Lawrence’s passion for preventive care and patient education will help build care goals with her patients for better outcomes.
Brief meet and greet visits are available with Lawrence or any Ridgeview Clinics primary care provider. To schedule an appointment in Le Sueur, call 507-593-5920.