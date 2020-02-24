The 2020 Le Sueur County St. Patrick's Day events start on March 7 with the Queen Candidate Talent show at 3 p.m. at the Le Center American Legion. The $3 button is required for entrance. Buttons are available at the door. There will be refreshments and food after the show.
March 13 is the Coronation Program at 7 p.m., also at the Le Center American Legion. There will be DJ entertainment after the coronation.
March 14 at 11 a.m. will be a mass at St. Mary's Church; from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. will be Milligan stew for $4 a bowl at Le Center American Legion; then the parade at 2 p.m. in downtown Le Center. There will be a rally, refreshments and food after the parade at Le Center American Legion with live music, featuring IV Play, at 9 p.m.