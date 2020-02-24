Le Center St. Patrick's Day

Cousins Josie Phipps (age 8), Morgan McCabe (age 11) and Anthony McCabe (age 6) displayed their Irish pride from head to toe during the Le Center St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2019. (County News file photo)

The 2020 Le Sueur County St. Patrick's Day events start on March 7 with the Queen Candidate Talent show at 3 p.m. at the Le Center American Legion. The $3 button is required for entrance. Buttons are available at the door. There will be refreshments and food after the show.

March 13 is the Coronation Program at 7 p.m., also at the Le Center American Legion. There will be DJ entertainment after the coronation.

March 14 at 11 a.m. will be a mass at St. Mary's Church; from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. will be Milligan stew for $4 a bowl at Le Center American Legion; then the parade at 2 p.m. in downtown Le Center. There will be a rally, refreshments and food after the parade at Le Center American Legion with live music, featuring IV Play, at 9 p.m.

