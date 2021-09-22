The Hwy. 22 project, which includes several streets within the city of Le Sueur, is hitting the closing stages.
Stage 1A –The contractor is scheduled to complete the final wear course, paving within the intersection of TH 93/N Main St/Bridge St next week Tuesday, Sept. 28. The roadway is planned to be closed to complete the paving requiring the detour of all traffic to the north ramp/interchange for this one day.
Stage 3C –The contractor anticipates having the final grading and turf restoration completed this week. The contractor’s schedule has the final wear course paving being completed next week. The permanent pavement markings are planned to be completed the first full week of October and will be the final scope of work for the project.
Stage 4A –The contractor has successfully completed the installation of the new sod. The contractor anticipates completing the final grading and remaining seeding this week. The contractor is scheduled to complete the final wear course paving next week. The permanent pavement markings are planned to be completed the first full week of October.
Stage 4B –The contractor is scheduled to complete the final bituminous pavement within both Kingsway Drive and Windsor Drive the week of Sept. 27.
Stage 5A –The contractor is scheduled to complete the sod installation this week.