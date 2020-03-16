The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is closed, as of Sunday, March 15, until the Library Board has a chance to discuss the public health situation linked to COVID-19 and preventative measures.
“We will let the public know as soon as a decision has been made,” a post from the library system said. “In the meantime, WiFi is available from our parking lots and our online collections are available at OverDrive, Libby and Creativebug.”
The system includes libraries in Waseca, Le Center, Le Sueur, Janesville, Elysian, Montgomery, New Richland, Waterville and Waldorf. See more at wasecalesueurlibraries.com.