The Henderson Classic Car Roll-In Committee will host a “Fall Colors Cruise” on Saturday, Oct. 3. The cruise is open to all classic vehicles and motorcycles.
Motorcycles will depart from Henderson's Main Street at 1:45 PM. Classic vehicles will line up at the Minnesota New Country School at 1 p.m. and depart at 2 p.m. The 70-mile cruise will travel through St. Thomas, Le Center, around Le Sueur County lakes to Ottawa Road into Le Sueur and back to Henderson.
There is no entry fee. Participants are asked to make a donation to benefit the local food shelf. Maps and info are available on the Henderson Classic Car Roll-In Facebook page. Stay tuned for announcements and updates.
Participants are asked to observe COVID-19 regulations concerning face masks and social distancing.