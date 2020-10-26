Trunk or Treat Le Sueur

Trunk or Treat is being offered in Le Sueur this year at the Aqua Valley Pool parking lot. See the map for entrance and exit details. (Graphic courtesy of the city of Le Sueur)

On Friday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. join the Le Sueur Police Department and others in the pool parking lot, adjacent to South Park Lane, for the 2020 Halloween drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. Participants are asked to stay in their car, and volunteers will bring the spooktacular fun.

