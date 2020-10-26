On Friday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. join the Le Sueur Police Department and others in the pool parking lot, adjacent to South Park Lane, for the 2020 Halloween drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. Participants are asked to stay in their car, and volunteers will bring the spooktacular fun.
Trunk or Treat in Le Sueur
- Becky Asleson
-
- Updated
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Updated
Election Day isn’t until Nov. 3, but a record-breaking number of over 900,000 Minnesotans have already turned in their ballots. Read more
Updated
Why are you running? Read more
Updated
Why are you running? Read more
Trending Now
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.