Liam West from Boy Scouts Troop 9328 in Le Sueur worked on a sensory board project that took about a week to complete.
With his money earned from mowing lawns, he purchased all of the materials from Home Depot and started going to work immediately. He had one prototype, and then he built a better one off of that, and then he built one more just for good measure. It cost him a total of about $100.
A sensory board is basically a board on which you attach tactile and visual objects to be explored. Sensory boards are often used for babies and young children to encourage stimulation of the senses and exploration through sensory play, a natural part of child development, but they can also be used for older adults, the visually impaired and others.
Liam originally thought it would be a good Eagle Scout project, but he came up with another idea for that and decided this project wouldn't take long and it would benefit the people at the nursing home.
"He was super excited to bring it in and present it, although he was disappointed he didn't get to meet anyone who would use it due to COVID-19 concerns," Liam's father and Scoutmaster Patrick West said.
Liam is 13 years old and a Star Scout. He plans to start his Eagle Scout project this summer.