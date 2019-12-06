Le Sueur's annual holiday celebration Christmas on Main is coming to downtown Le Sueur Friday Dec. 6 and Saturday Dec. 7.
The festivities begin at Valley Green Square Mall on Friday between 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon with the Christmas Boutique. The boutique will feature handmade crafts and gifts from local vendors.
Main and Second Street will be lit up on Friday at 6 p.m. with the Holiday Lights parade followed by the community Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. in Mother Louise Park. The Minnesota State University, Mankato Carolers will sing before and after the lighting.
Those in the mood to meet some Christmas critters can stop at the petting zoo on the corner of Bridge and Main between 5-7 p.m.
The event concludes with fireworks following the Christmas tree lighting. Vistors can also find refreshments at various businesses and the Pedestrian Mall throughout the evening.