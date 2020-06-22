The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office issued a Notification for Release, regarding Brian Joseph Miller, age 38, a Level 3 Registered Predatory Offender. He is scheduled to be released from prison on Tuesday, June, 23 and will be residing in the area of 245th Avenue in rural Le Center.
Brian Joseph Miller has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statues 243.166 or 243.167. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. This statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
Miller has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office may be reached at 507-357-4440. To report criminal activity by this or any other individual, please call 911.