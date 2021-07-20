Tickets are available for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Individual tickets are $25. Call United Way at 507-345-4551 or register online by July 27 at mankatounitedway.org/women-heart.
This year’s event offers an in-person lunch, as well as virtual options. Virtual attendees can pick up lunch at Mankato, St. Peter or Waseca locations.
Presented by Pioneer Bank, the Women with Heart Luncheon will continue its ongoing focus on mental health, featuring a pair of local teens sharing their experiences.
Speakers Kendall Grund (Mankato West ’22) and Kobi Schuck (Mankato West ’21) are both involved in the Project for Teens program. Funded by United Way, Project for Teens encourages healthy and responsible decision making by youth through peer-to-peer education.
“Mental health is a key issue for all ages, and we have seen it escalate over the past year,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “We are thrilled to welcome these young leaders to share their personal experiences and help us unite around the topic.”
Support of Women with Heart attendees is pivotal to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s campaign, which kicks off July 27.
“The past year proved again how important it is for our region to ensure our foundation of partner agencies stays strong and balanced,” Kaus said. “Women in our region continue to step up to the challenge.”
Last year, women attending Women with Heart pledged a record of more than $175,000 to the campaign. United Way’s 2022 campaign goal is $2.06 million for 59 programs serving 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.