These new changes took effect Dec. 1:
• Cancellation fees are eliminated for cancellations that occur 14 days or more before arrival to encourage early cancellation and allow sites to be rebooked.
• Reservation holders who do not call or occupy the site on their reserved date of arrival will be canceled by park staff to allow others to reserve the site.
• Customers who make a reservation at the maximum reservation window (120 days in advance of the arrival date) must wait 21 days before they can modify or cancel the reservation.
All campsites in Minnesota state parks and recreation areas require a reservation before they may be occupied, year-round. The DNR strongly recommends you make your reservations before leaving home, because cell phone coverage and WiFI are unpredictable at some parks. Go to dnr.state.mn.us/reserve-faq/index.html for more.