All are invited to come celebrate the 2022 Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day grand marshals at a brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Le Center American Legion.
The 2022 40th anniversary celebration grand marshals are Mary Jo O’Malley and Les and Bonnie Hartwig.
Historically, the brunch has been when organizers announce who the grand marshals are. But in previous years, organizers heard feedback that people would have attended if they had known who the grand marshals were.
Candidate talent show
All are invited to watch contestants show off their varying talents at the St. Patrick’s Day candidate talent show 3 p.m. March 5 at the Le Center Legion. There will be overflow viewing of the talent show via livestream from the American Legion bar.
We recently had our first candidate meeting, so I will be providing information on our contestants once they officially sign up and have newspaper bios prepared.
Coronation program
See the queen crowned at the celebration’s coronation program 7 p.m. March 11 at the Le Center Legion.
“As with all of our events, all are welcome to see the titles (and scholarships) awarded to our contestants,” organizers said. “Overflow viewing will be available in the bar.”
Mass, parade, meal and IV Play
The day of festivities, March 12, starts with Mass at 11 a.m. to honor all past grand marshals and their families, followed by the parade at 2 p.m. in downtown Le Center from Park Avenue to Minnesota Street, followed by the meal at the Legion and then IV Play in the evening, also at the Legion.