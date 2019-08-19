The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association will be holding its 46th Annual Show Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25 at the Pioneer Power Showgrounds, 6 miles east of Le Sueur.
The 2019 show will feature Hart Parr, Cletrac and Oliver tractors and implements.
Gates open at 7 a.m. daily and visitors will enjoy all forms of exhibitions and displays demonstrating farming and rural life activities of yesteryear. There will be daily activities, demonstrations, live music and food from the Threshers Kitchen, Pancake House and various food vendors. A parade takes place each day at 12:30 p.m.
The Showgrounds are located in rural Le Sueur at 34605 265th Avenue/County Road 33 at the intersection of Le Sueur County Road 26 and County Road 33.
For more information about the Pioneer Power Show, visit PioneerPowerShow.com or Facebook @LSCPPA (Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association - est. 1974).