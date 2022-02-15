The Le Sueur Community Blood Drive is at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and or to schedule an appointment, please call Kay at 612-298-3478.

Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B- or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

