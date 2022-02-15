Le Sueur Community Blood Drive at First Lutheran Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Le Sueur Community Blood Drive is at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.For more information and or to schedule an appointment, please call Kay at 612-298-3478.Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B- or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Asleson Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now LS-H administration considers August start amid falling test scores; School Board not convinced Bulldogs finally break playoff jinx with 2-1 win over Scarlets Man charged in dual pursuits, including 1 that caused officer crash Cleveland city clerk search pushed back to March with few applicants received 2 in custody after drug task force traffic stop Upcoming Events Feb 16 Grief Support Group for Women Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 17 Kindred Kwilters Thu, Feb 17, 2022 Feb 18 Closed AA Fri, Feb 18, 2022 Feb 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Sat, Feb 19, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices