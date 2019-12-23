Aubry Landsom, the daughter of Lisa and Craig Landsom, has been chosen as the St. Peter Lions Club Student of the Month for November.
Landsom has and continues to take some of the most demanding courses offered at St. Peter High School.
In the area of co-curricular activities, she has been involved in a variety of programs. She’s participated in swimming for four years and was team captain this school year. She’s also been a speech competitor for four years and was selected senior captain. Landsom's talents have secured her cast positions in the fall musical this year, two spring plays, and the One Act this school year. Landsom enjoys singing and is a member of Chamber Singers and Women’s Choir. She’s belonged to National Honor Society since 10th grade and is senior class treasurer.
She has also been involved in the Saint Peter community. Along with her service work through National Honor Society, she lifeguards, teaches swimming lessons, and coaches for Girls on the Run.
Currently, Landsom plans to major in biology or biochemistry and is considering attending Utah State or the University of Michigan.