Morse Code Bracelets for Teens
Accessorize with a hidden message! Design a custom beaded bracelet using a morse code pattern at New Richland Public Library on Monday, Oct, 4 at 4 pm. Perfect for gifts (or for yourself). This free event is geared for teens. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-465-3708.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Elysian Area Library on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize . . . and bragging rights!
Mysterious Creatures of the Midwest
Paranormal expert Chad Lewis will take the audience on a bizarre journey to some of the most paranormal places in the Midwest at Le Center Public Library on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. From aliens attaching in Sauk Centre and the deadly serpent in Lake Pepin to Phantom Animals prowling the woods and Bigfoot lurking in your own backyard, no place in the Midwest is without its own mysterious creature. Free and open to teens and adults.
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is proud to announce their 2021 Fall History Series. All events will be live via Zoom. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered
A historical fiction author panel will kick off the series on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. The panel will feature Maisy Card (author of These Ghosts are Family, a family saga about a Jamaican family), Sadeqa Johnson (author of Yellow Wife, a haunting novel about one woman’s survival of slavery in the antebellum South), and Kristin Harmel (author of The Forest of Vanishing Stars, in which a young woman uses her knowledge of the wilderness to help Jewish refugees escape the Nazis). These authors will share the research they used to ensure accuracy, how they weave history into a story, and why they think storytelling is an important way to talk about and reflect on our history.
For movie buffs, author Todd Melby will talk about the movie Fargo and its portrayal of Minnesota. Set in Minnesota and directed by Minnesota natives Joel and Ethan Coen, Fargo is a satirical look at true crime stories and “Minnesota Nice”. Melby will share the untold story of the making of Fargo on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
Northfield Historical Society’s Cathy Osterman will close out the series to share the mysteries and secrets from the Jesse James-Younger Brothers bank robbery in Northfield. She will talk about the notorious bank robbery that failed, due to the brave Northfield citizens and led to the capture of the Younger Brothers, on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
This series is free and open to the public.
The events are made possible by a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative and is funded in part with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
Dungeons and Dragons Virtual Group
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is partnering with The Dork Den to hold weekly Dungeons and Dragons sessions for tweens ages 10-12. Teens will create characters, role play, battle creatures, and solve puzzles together as a group. The sessions will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, running Oct. 23 -Nov. 20. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.